LEXINGTON (KT) — Mark Stoops doesn’t regret signing a contact extension but wishes the timing of the agreement could have been better for both parties.

The Kentucky football coach signed the deal that will run through the 2030 season and expires in June, 2031. He will receive a raise that increases to $8.65 million beginning in February. The extension wasn’t made public or released to the media, but records show it was signed on Nov. 11, the day before his team’s 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt. His buyout will change from $1.75 million to $4.5 million and decrease by $500,000 at the end of each season he remains at the helm.