LEXINGTON (KT) — Coach Mark Stoops isn’t worried about his team’s projected starting quarterback next season.
Devin Leary, a North Carolina State transfer, has experience and has played in 30 games at the collegiate level. Leary threw for 6,807 yards, 62 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions during his four seasons with the Wolfpack. Stoops and his staff got a good look at Leary during spring workouts and came away impressed with the preliminary results.
“I think he’s a very natural leader,” Stoops said. “He’s trying not to force it. He’s trying to earn the respect of his team and just get out there and make sure he masters his craft in his backyard at this point.”
Stoops likes the way Leary conducts himself on the field, but also said his ability to lead on and off the field stands out.
“He definitely has some leadership skills,” Stoops said. “He does a lot of things behind the scenes and he doesn’t have to be vocal. He spends an awful lot of time with the wideouts, the wide receivers, the running backs, watching film, spending time with them. So, he’s doing a lot extra.”
During spring workouts, Leary has gotten to know Liam Cohen, who is beginning the first season of his second stint with the Wildcats. Both player and coach have been on the same page from Day 1.
“That’s easy, really easy for them,” Stoops said. “They’re both guys that are junkies, that are up there watching film. Devin is a very bright guy, he’s been around. That’s a very easy transition.”
