LEXINGTON (KT) — Coach Mark Stoops isn’t worried about his team’s projected starting quarterback next season.

Devin Leary, a North Carolina State transfer, has experience and has played in 30 games at the collegiate level. Leary threw for 6,807 yards, 62 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions during his four seasons with the Wolfpack. Stoops and his staff got a good look at Leary during spring workouts and came away impressed with the preliminary results.

Tags

Recommended for you