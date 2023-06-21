(TNS) From the moment in December when Jeff Brohm was hired as Louisville’s football coach, he and his intrastate coaching archrival, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, have been making nice.

Of the new Governor’s Cup rivalry coaching dynamic, “It’s tough because I like Jeff,” Stoops said shortly after Brohm’s deal to become U of L head man was announced. “… He’ll do a really good job. … He’s a good coach and a good person.”