(KT) The second one was sweeter for Justin Thomas.
The former Louisville St. Xavier and University of Louisville standout added a second PGA Championship to his list of accomplishments on Sunday after storming back from a 7-shot deficit to defeat Will Zalatoris in a thrilling playoff at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday.
For Thomas, it was his second major championship, both PGA titles. He captured his first PGA crown at Quail Hollow five years ago but his second one ended a long drought. He won the Players Championship more than a year ago before Sunday’s improbable rally.
“At this point any of them is great — I don’t care which one it is,” he said.
In a field of unknown contenders seeking their first PGA title, Thomas used his past experiences to overcome a seven-hole deficit during the final round.
“I’ve matured a lot,” he said. “Five years is a long time, especially at this stage of my life. I would like to think and hope that everything has just gotten a little better. There’s nothing that’s like standing out of a massive difference.
“The big part of it is you just want to get 1 percent better. I don’t need to revamp everything. I don’t need to hit it 30 yards farther. I don’t need to change equipment, change ball, change -- it’s just everything that I have and been doing has been working. It’s just trying to just get it a little bit better. ”
As he gains more experience as a seasoned professional golfer, Thomas understands the level of difficulty it takes to succeed on the golf course. He added that “it’s just so hard to win.”
After his monumental comeback victory, Thomas was anxious to celebrate with his family members, including his grandmother.
“I’m looking forward to talking to my grandma,’” he said. “I’m sure she was watching. I know somewhere up there, Grandpa was definitely watching today and pulling for me. It’s very, very cool to be able to share this moment with my family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.