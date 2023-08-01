(KT) The late Mike Leach left his mark on college football.

As one of the early architects of the “Air Raid” offense, Leach gained a reputation of running the pass-oriented attack while he was Hal Mumme’s offensive coordinator at Kentucky from 1997-98. Leach passed away last December at the age of 61, but in three seasons under Leach in Starkville, Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett learned lessons that will last a lifetime.