(TNS) LEXINGTON — This weekend is the perfect opportunity for Kentuckians and others to grab their fishing poles and head out to their favorite spot for a much needed break.
That’s because the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources offers “Free Fishing Days” so anglers can fish without a permit. This year, the free fishing days are Saturday and Sunday.
Free fishing weekend events are being held in counties throughout the commonwealth. Here’s what to know about the weekend, including instructions covering the basics of fishing and the regulations you still have to follow.
Where can I fish in Kentucky during ‘Free Fishing Weekend?’
According to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, it does not matter whether you’re a Kentucky resident or visiting from out of state. You can participate either way.
If you need help finding a good spot to fish, you can use the special locator tool on the department’s website. Simply specify which county you’re in, what kind of spot you’re looking for and what kind of access you need, i.e. a fishing pier, boating docks, etc.
You can also review Kentucky’s fish forecast for a look at how populations are doing around the state and where you might find a good spot.
Fishing in Neighborhoods locations, or FINs, are well-stocked water bodies located near population centers, so you can fish without having to travel too far afield. There are 45 such lakes in Kentucky’s FINs program, and they’re regularly stocked with catfish and rainbow trout all year long.
If you need help getting ready, the department has resources for buying fishing gear, tying fishing knots and cleaning a fish.
If you don’t mind company, you can also check out one of the free fishing events scheduled to kick off this weekend.
For a list of each event’s time and other key details, visit Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website. An event in Trigg County is the closest to Murray listed.
The Take a Kid Fishing Day is for children 3-15 woith onsite registration at 8 a.m. Saturday at West Cadiz Park in Cadiz. Fishing will be from 9 a.m. until noon. Lunch, t-shirts and goody bags are provided. Registration forms are also available at Cadiz City Hall, John L. Street Library, and Trigg County Schools. A limited number of fishing poles are available; participants are encouraged to bring their own gear. No buckets allowed.
Another event is also scheduled for McCracken County. This is the Noble Park Fish Out for children ages 5-12 at Lake Gerry Montgomery in Paducah with free registration set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Shelter 10 (across the road from Noble Park Pool). Fish from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Catch and release tournament, ask a staff member to measure and record the fish one at a time. Limited amount of fishing equipment and bait available from Paducah Parks and Recreation; anglers should bring their own gear and bait if they have it. Awards for largest fish and most fish caught. Goodie bags will be handed out to the first 75 people to register.
While you can fish without a permit or fishing license this weekend, you still need to abide by the rules. There are size and number limits on the fish you can catch that you need to be aware of and respect.
Specific size and number limits for each fish are included in Kentucky’s Fishing and Boating Guide.
Also, if you intend to fish on private property, be sure to ask the owner first, otherwise you could face criminal penalties. In Kentucky, railroad tracks and rights-of-way are considered private property.
Do you have a question about recreation in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.
