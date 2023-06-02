Fishing

Garrett Mayfield of Owensboro waits for a bite while fishing for catfish for the first time from a dock at Jacobson Park in Lexington in 2021.

 Alex Slitz

(TNS) LEXINGTON — This weekend is the perfect opportunity for Kentuckians and others to grab their fishing poles and head out to their favorite spot for a much needed break.

That’s because the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources offers “Free Fishing Days” so anglers can fish without a permit. This year, the free fishing days are Saturday  and Sunday.

