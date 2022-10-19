Tshiebwe

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe takes a shot over Vanderbilt defender Quentin Millora-Brown during a game last season in Nashville. 

 Photo by Mike Cyrus/For Kentucky Today

(TNS) The first game has yet to be played, but the initial Associated Press poll of the 2022-23 college basketball season was released Monday. The rankings are yet another indication that John Calipari could have a Final Four-caliber team in his 14th year at Kentucky.

The Wildcats ended up at No. 4 in the preseason AP poll, the 11th time in Calipari’s tenure that UK will begin the season ranked as one of the nation’s top five teams.