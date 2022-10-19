(TNS) The first game has yet to be played, but the initial Associated Press poll of the 2022-23 college basketball season was released Monday. The rankings are yet another indication that John Calipari could have a Final Four-caliber team in his 14th year at Kentucky.
The Wildcats ended up at No. 4 in the preseason AP poll, the 11th time in Calipari’s tenure that UK will begin the season ranked as one of the nation’s top five teams.
North Carolina starts the 2022-23 campaign as the No. 1 team in the country, followed by Gonzaga, Houston and UK, with Baylor and Kansas tied for the No. 5 spot. Duke is No. 7, with UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas rounding out the top 10.
Kentucky, of course, is bolstered by the return of reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, who leads what is projected to be a deep roster that features a mix of UK veterans, impact transfers and five-star newcomers.
The Cats began last season as the No. 10 team in the AP rankings — they were coming off a disastrous 9-16 campaign the year before — and outplayed that initial ranking, taking a 26-7 record into the NCAA Tournament, where No. 2-seeded Kentucky was upset by Saint Peter’s in the first round. (The Cats were ranked No. 7 going into the tournament).
Tshiebwe returns from that team, along with point guard Sahvir Wheeler and key reserve Jacob Toppin, all of whom are projected to be in the Cats’ starting lineup this season. UK also returns Daimion Collins and Lance Ware in the frontcourt, along with the arrival of McDonald’s All-American freshmen Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace, plus the addition of perimeter threats CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves, who will make their UK debuts after transferring from Iowa and Illinois State, respectively. (Fredrick transferred last year but missed the entire 2021-22 season with an injury).
Obviously, preseason polls mean nothing regarding a team’s final result. Since Kentucky last advanced to the Final Four in the 2014-15 season — which was also the last time UK was No. 1 in the preseason poll — the Cats have started the season ranked No. 2 nationally four times. UK has not earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since the 38-1 team did it in 2015, though the latest ESPN Bracketology projects the Cats to end that skid this season.
Gonzaga, UNC and Houston are the other No. 1 seeds in the preseason ESPN Bracketology, with Baylor, Kansas, Texas and UCLA as the No. 2 seeds.
A couple of well-respected college basketball analytics websites — KenPom.com and EvanMiya.com — released their 2022-23 preseason rankings Sunday.
Kentucky will actually start the season at No. 1 in the KenPom ratings, which have the Cats projected as the No. 2 team in the country in offensive efficiency and No. 3 in defensive efficiency. UK is No. 4 on the EvanMiya site, behind Gonzaga, North Carolina and Houston.
North Carolina will start the season with the No. 1 ranking for the first time since 2015-16, when the Tar Heels ultimately lost to Villanova in the national championship game.
UNC returns four of five starters from last season’s national runner-up team, including Armando Bacot, a likely first-team All-American to start the campaign.
Gonzaga is No. 2 in the preseason poll after starting at No. 1 the past two seasons. (The Zags also finished No. 1 in the final poll the past two seasons, though they didn’t go on to win the NCAA title in either year).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.