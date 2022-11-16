SPORTS-NO-1-GEORGIA-USES-SHORTTERM-22-AT.jpg

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs for a first down during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Starkville, Mississippi. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

(TNS) If there was any doubt who is the dominant college football program in the SEC, much less the nation, that was decided on Nov. 5, 2022, between the hedges at Sanford Stadium.

The Tennessee Volunteers arrived in Athens, Georgia, having beaten LSU 40-13, Alabama 52-49 and Kentucky 44-6. The College Football Playoff selection committee had tabbed Tennessee as its No. 1 team in its initial rankings.