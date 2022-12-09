LEXINGTON – Three University of Kentucky freshmen were named to the Southeastern Conference All- Freshman Team, it was announced Thursday by the league office. Barion Brown earned the honor as a wide receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist, while Jager Burton was one of four offensive linemen on the team. Deone Walker also earned a spot as a defensive lineman.

Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pounder from Nashville, led the Wildcats this season with 45 catches for 604 yards and four scores, averaging 13.4 yards per catch.  His four touchdowns receiving are the second-most by a freshman in school history, behind only teammate Dane Key’s record of six. He also led the team in kick return yardage with 15 returns for 424 yards and one score, averaging 28.3 yards per return. He ranked fifth in the SEC in receiving yards per game (50.33) and was eighth in receptions per game (3.75).