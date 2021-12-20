BOWLING GREEN (KT) -- It’s not often that Western Kentucky’s basketball team, a member of Conference USA, gets to play a Power 5 program at home. And on national TV to boot.
But when it happened Saturday afternoon due to a schedule change, the Hilltoppers were ready.
With CBS cameras and a sellout crowd of 7,043 in E.A. Diddle Arena looking on, Western (8-3) played with more toughness and energy than its intrastate visitors from up I-65 north — Louisville — and left no doubt which was the better team, rolling to an 82-72 victory.
The win was the Toppers’ first over Louisville since a 68-54 triumph in Nashville on Nov. 10, 2008, and it was their first in Bowling Green since 1950.
Cardinal fans will probably insist that the win should come with an asterisk since starting center Malik Williams, who was averaging 10.9 points and 9.7 rebounds, didn’t play due to COVID-19 protocols. UofL coach Chris Mack said afterwards that he doesn’t know if Williams will be available for the Kentucky game next Wednesday in Rupp Arena.
Whether Williams’ absence would have made the difference between winning and losing is pure conjecture. What is factual is that Western was the sharpest and most aggressive team and that the Cards had no answer either inside or outside as the hosts led from wire-to-wire -- by as many as 14 points before fending off a UofL surge early in the second half.
Sparked by fifth-year senior Cameron Justice, Western came out on fire from the three-point line, hitting seven of its first eight and finishing the first half 9-of-11. The Toppers built a 41-27 lead before the Cards pulled to within 46-37 at intermission.
Justice, who formerly played at Vanderbilt and IUPUI and was a graduate assistant at WKU last season, hit all five of his treys in the half and then didn’t make another, but led all scorers with 25 points.
Complementing Justice in the backcourt, point guard Dayvion McKnight blitzed the Cards with 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and UofL also couldn’t handle Western’s 7-5 center Jamarion Sharp or forward Josh Anderson on the interior. Sharp had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, while Frampton logged a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards.
