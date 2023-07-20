SPORTS-TRANSFER-PORTAL-CLASS-BOOSTS-REASONS-1-LX.jpg

Former North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary headlines a Kentucky football transfer class ranked 13th nationally by 247Sports.

 Silas Walker

(TNS)  When Mark Stoops arrived at SEC Media Days as a first-year Kentucky coach a decade ago, he knew it would take years to build a roster that could even hold its own in college football’s best conference.

The more than 10 years of high school recruiting work done by Stoops and his staff has elevated Kentucky to the point it can reach seven consecutive bowl games and even win 10 games twice in a four-year period. But for all Stoops’ recruiting success, even the Wildcats’ best high school classes have generally been ranked in the bottom half of the SEC.