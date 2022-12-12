LEXINGTON (KT) — It was Oscar Tshiebwe’s day.
LEXINGTON (KT) — It was Oscar Tshiebwe’s day.
The Kentucky senior and reigning college basketball player of the year scored a season-high 28 points, including 22 in the second half, to lead the No. 16 Wildcats to a 69-59 win over Yale on Saturday.
His breakthrough came after the Bulldogs (8-3) scored the first eight points of the second half and that’s when the Wildcats (7-2) gave the ball to Tshiebwe in the post. Tshiebwe scored 11 straight and 16 of the team’s first 20 points of the second half to help the Wildcats regain control and stay in the lead.
“We needed that,” Tshiebwe said. “I kept telling (my teammates) to give me the ball. If they are going to double-team me, I am going to kick it out. When they didn’t double-teamed me, I was going to work, because they couldn’t stop me. It was good for us. I figured out they couldn’t guard me.”
Once his teammates figured out Tshiebwe was the answer in the post, it allowed the senior forward to spread the wealth down the stretch.
“It was easy when they threw the ball inside,” he said. “It opened up for me and opened up for (my teammates).”
Kentucky coach John Calipari said Tshiebwe became more aggressive in the the second half after scoring just six points in the first 20 minutes.
“He didn’t demand the ball,” the Kentucky coach said. “He was passive aggressive, quick, passing the ball — score the ball. They can’t guard you. Then I told the other guys, we’ve got to throw him the ball. You guys are driving and he’s in the middle wide open. Throw him the ball. “
