LEXINGTON (KT) — The final result was unanimous.
Oscar Tshiebwe became the first player in Kentucky history to sweep all six major national player of the year honors after claiming the John R. Wooden Award on Tuesday night.
It’s the latest addition to the trophy cabinet for Tshiebwe, who also won Naismith Player of the Year, NABC National Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year, Pete Newell Big Man of the Year, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Sporting News Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year and was a consensus first-team All-American selection.
“I just give all the glory back to God because whatever is happening, it is incredible,” he said last week. “(I) Give all the glory back to God and thank God for everything. I thank my family, my coaches, my friends, my teammates, everybody helping me to get where I am today. I am very thankful for all of them. And I’m very grateful. I cannot wait to see what God’s about to do with me.”
Tshiebwe became the first player in Southeastern Conference history to win all six major awards. Since its inception in 1977, 28 players have swept all six major awards. He became the second player coached by John Calipari to achieve the feat - the other was Marcus Camby in 1996 at Massachusetts.
More than 1,000 voters selected Tshiebwe based on criteria set by Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee. Former Kentucky standout Anthony Davis won the award in 2012 after leading the Wildcats to the national championship.
