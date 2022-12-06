Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari has already made his thoughts known about the Wildcats’ 2023 recruiting class, publicly releasing comments about each of the five high school stars that will be in Lexington this time next year.
But now, the men surrounding Calipari on the UK coaching staff got to share their thoughts on the future Wildcats.
In a recent interview with BBN Tonight’s Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer, Kentucky’s assistant coaches — Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman, and K.T. Turner — all shared their thoughts about the five soon-to-be UK players.
“It’s a class that took a lot of effort, a lot of energy, but one that we’re excited about, obviously because of the talent, but also because of the quality of the kids and the families that they represent,” Antigua said. “They’re pieces that fit our culture.”
Among the specific talking points from the interview were how UK’s assistant coaches divide up recruiting responsibilities, what makes Calipari the ultimate closer in recruiting and what it means for Kentucky to once again have the top-ranked recruiting class in the country.
UK’s 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the nation according to the team recruiting rankings listed by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and On3.
Something stressed by the UK assistant coaches during the interview about this consensus No. 1-ranked recruiting class is the desire that all five members of the class have to sacrifice for one another.
This close-knit bond has been evident for some time, ever since the first class of 2023 commit — in-state combo guard Reed Sheppard — began acting as a recruiter for the other eventual UK signees.
The trio of assistant coaches also went into specifics about each of the five signees: Sheppard, point guard Robert Dillingham, combo guard DJ Wagner, small forward Justin Edwards and center Aaron Bradshaw.
“All of them are special in their own way,” Turner said of the five incoming Wildcats.
“Aside from being their future coaches, we’re fans of all of them,” Antigua added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.