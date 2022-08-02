(TNS) Sitting in his car and scrolling through his phone, CJ Fredrick looked at the heartbreaking photos of the eastern Kentucky flooding and the devastation it has wreaked upon the region.
One, in particular — a picture of an elderly woman, her entire home flooded, huddled in a seated position to stay above the water — struck him.
“It just kind of broke me down,” Fredrick said Monday. “And that’s when I just said, ‘Man, we gotta do something here.’”
The University of Kentucky basketball player spoke less than a week after catastrophic flooding hit the eastern part of the state, and on the eve of his team’s efforts to help. Fredrick was joined at the podium by UK Coach John Calipari and teammates Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin.
Calipari paused for a moment as he spoke about the story of the four children who were swept away from their parents and died in the flooding. Toppin’s eyes watered and he choked up as he recalled a photo of a woman holding her dog on a roof, the floodwater around them.
“I was devastated for her. For her family,” he said. “It can happen to anybody. It could happen to us. And it’s just by the grace of God that it’s not happening to us. So we have to be grateful for that. But we also have to keep these people in our prayers and pray for them. And just stick with them and make sure we can do anything we can to help them get through this.”
What the UK basketball team will do is host a telethon and open practice at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the American Red Cross to benefit Kentuckians affected by the flooding.
Calipari is no stranger to such events. He’s helped organize several telethons in his 13 years as Kentucky’s head coach.
In 2010 — a few months into his first season with the Wildcats — the program used a telethon to raise more than $1 million for Haiti earthquake victims. UK basketball has also hosted telethons to aid victims of Superstorm Sandy (2012), Hurricane Harvey (2017) and the tornadoes in western Kentucky in December.
The fundraising for western Kentucky tornado relief is ongoing. Calipari and several UK players visited five Kroger stores last month as part of those continued efforts, and the program says it has raised more than $5 million so far.
In the past, Calipari’s players have eagerly joined in the process. But, this time, the UK coach has touted the “player-driven” approach to the fundraising efforts.
“They always would want to know, ‘What are you doing, Coach?’ Because they knew I would do something,” he said of similar events in the past. “... This was totally different. This kind of got me.”
This time, the players came to him.
