LEXINGTON  (KT) — Kentucky made No. 1 Georgia earn its second straight perfect season in the Southeastern Conference Saturday.

The Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) weren’t at their best, but did enough to continue their recent dominance over the Wildcats, with a hard-fought 16-6 victory, claiming their 13th consecutive win in the series between the two SEC East foes.