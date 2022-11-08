(TNS) Kentucky football moved to 6-3 on the 2022 season with a 21-17 win at Missouri on Saturday. Here is a closer look at what the win means beyond the scoreboard.
CATS BOWL ELIGIBLE AGAIN
Gone are the days where simply reaching six wins was enough to consider a season a success for Kentucky, but keeping the bowl streak alive is still a point of pride for the program.
With Saturday’s victory, UK is bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season (including the pandemic-altered 2020 season in which all teams were declared bowl eligible regardless of record). Mark Stoops’ team has won its last four bowl games.
There is still a wide range of possibilities for Kentucky’s bowl destination depending on the results of the final three regular season games. The most likely scenario places UK in the SEC’s “Pool of Six” bowl tier, which includes the ReliaQuest, Gator, Music City, Texas, Las Vegas and Liberty bowls.
Two more wins might be needed to feel confident about the chances of playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly known as the Outback Bowl), which is likely Kentucky’s top target due to its status as a Florida bowl traditionally played on New Year’s Day.
RESETTING THE
NARRATIVE
There were legitimate reasons to worry Kentucky’s season might spiral out of control after the 44-6 loss at Tennessee.
Kentucky had lost three of four games entering the Missouri matchup. Already once this season, Stoops’ squad had let one loss spiral into two when it followed a close defeat at Ole Miss with a lackluster showing without quarterback Will Levis a week later against South Carolina. Plus, Missouri brought a top-25 defense to the game that looked more than capable of shutting down Kentucky’s struggling offense.
Leaving Columbia with a win does not completely erase the bad taste of the Tennessee game and it’s not like the performance was dominant, but it does at least stop the bleeding.
Now, Kentucky returns home for three final regular season games. It should be a clear favorite next week against last-place Vanderbilt. It will be a substantial underdog on Nov. 19 against Georgia, but even with a loss there the Wildcats will have a chance to end the regular season on a high note in the Governor’s Cup rivalry game versus Louisville.
