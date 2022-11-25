(TNS) The Kentucky Wildcats made a pre-Thanksgiving feast out of yet another overmatched opponent Wednesday afternoon.

UK defeated North Florida 96-56 in a game that was never close after the opening few minutes. The Cats had a double-digit lead before the second TV timeout of the first half and led 54-23 at halftime, Kentucky’s biggest lead at the break since the 2014-15 Wildcats demolished UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic eight years ago. (UK was up 41-7 at the half in that one).