(TNS) The Kentucky Wildcats made a pre-Thanksgiving feast out of yet another overmatched opponent Wednesday afternoon.
UK defeated North Florida 96-56 in a game that was never close after the opening few minutes. The Cats had a double-digit lead before the second TV timeout of the first half and led 54-23 at halftime, Kentucky’s biggest lead at the break since the 2014-15 Wildcats demolished UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic eight years ago. (UK was up 41-7 at the half in that one).
Antonio Reeves set the tone with 20 points and six rebounds for the game, finishing 7-for-12 from the field. It was a belated birthday celebration for Reeves, who turned 22 Sunday, the day of the Wildcats’ loss at Gonzaga, a game in which he went 4-for-13 from the field.
Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals in 22 minutes. The reigning national player of the year achieved a double-double by grabbing his 10th rebound of the game just 22 seconds into the second half. He also set a career high for assists by halftime, earning his fourth of the game on a pass to Reeves, who beat the first-half buzzer with a three-pointer to put the Cats up 31 at the break.
Jacob Toppin, who was upset with his performance against Gonzaga three days earlier, particularly from a rebounding perspective, ended up with 20 points and 10 boards in 21 minutes against the Ospreys.
The result Wednesday continued a trend for these Wildcats, who have beaten up on the four lesser-regarded opponents on the early portion of their schedule, while losing both games they’ve played against the two big-name foes. (Michigan State beat Kentucky in double-overtime last week, and Gonzaga handed the Cats an embarrassing 88-72 loss in Spokane on Sunday night).
The Ospreys (1-4) came into Wednesday having already played three common opponents with Kentucky. They started the season with a 104-63 loss at Gonzaga and were coming into this game off an 83-82 loss at Duquesne on Monday. North Florida’s lone victory so far is a 72-66 win over South Carolina State, which UK beat by 43 points last week.
