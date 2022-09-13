Key catch

Kentucky receiver Dane Key went high for this catch deep in Florida territory during Saturday’s win over the Gators in Gainesville, Florida.

 Jacob Noger | UK Football

LEXINGTON – Dane Key was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week and Jordan Wright was the co-Defensive Player of the Week for their efforts in a resounding 26-16 victory at then-No. 12 Florida on Saturday night, the league announced Monday.

 Kentucky now has had a weekly award winner in each of the first two weeks of the season, two of which have been freshmen.