LEXINGTON – Dane Key was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week and Jordan Wright was the co-Defensive Player of the Week for their efforts in a resounding 26-16 victory at then-No. 12 Florida on Saturday night, the league announced Monday.
Kentucky now has had a weekly award winner in each of the first two weeks of the season, two of which have been freshmen.
Wright, a 6-5, 231-pound outside linebacker made good in his home state, putting on a defensive clinic in his first action of the season. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native was all over the field in making a massive impact on the game. His exploits included:
Made a game-changing interception while totaling six tackles, a quarterback sack, another tackle for loss, and caused a fumble.
With Kentucky trailing 16-7 late in the second quarter, he made a spectacular one-handed interception and returned it to the Florida six-yard line, setting up a UK touchdown that swung the momentum in favor of the Wildcats.
From that point, UK limited Florida to no points, five first downs and 91 total yards in the second half; it was the first time UF had been shut out in the second half since 2017.
In the third quarter, stopped a possession with an eight-yard sack, forcing a punt.
Also credited with a five-yard tackle for loss and a caused fumble.
Key, a 6-3, 194-pound wide receiver from Lexington, Kentucky, showed his competitiveness, hauling in a leaping grab with a defender hanging all over him for a 55-yard touchdown, the longest play of his young collegiate career. Since freshmen became eligible in 1972, he is the first Wildcat freshman to catch a touchdown pass in each of his first two games.
Key finished with three receptions for 83 yards and a score in his first SEC game.
