LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy was rewarded after leading the Wildcats to their first Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 40 years on Monday.
Elzy received signed a contract extension that will run through the 2027 season. The former Kentucky Miss Basketball and University of Tennessee standout has led Kentucky to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament and led the Wildcats to a 64-62 win over eventual NCAA national champion South Carolina in the SEC Tournament finale.
“We’re excited to extend Kyra and continue our investment in women’s basketball and in her as a coach and positive role model in our community,” Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart said. “After the adversity the team faced throughout the season, the turnaround at the end of the year was impressive – defeating the eventual national champion and winning our first SEC Tournament championship in 40 years, a strong step in building the championship vision we all have for this program.”
Under Elzy’s guidance, the Wildcats won 10 of their last 11 games to end the season. Kentucky finished at 19-12. In her two seasons as coach, Elzy has compiled a 37-21 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.