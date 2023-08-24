LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky receiver Dane Key has no reservations about playing in Liam Coen’s system. He’s looking forward to it.

He was recruited and signed by Coen before the Kentucky offensive coordinator left for a similar position with the Los Angeles Rams before returning to Lexington last spring. As a freshman, Key caught 37 passes for 519 yards and six touchdowns last year but is looking forward to being part of Coen’s system this season.

Tags

Recommended for you