LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky receiver Dane Key has no reservations about playing in Liam Coen’s system. He’s looking forward to it.
He was recruited and signed by Coen before the Kentucky offensive coordinator left for a similar position with the Los Angeles Rams before returning to Lexington last spring. As a freshman, Key caught 37 passes for 519 yards and six touchdowns last year but is looking forward to being part of Coen’s system this season.
“Coach (Liam) Coen just gives us the option to to make the plays and he’s going to put the ball in his playmakers hands,” he said. “I feel like that’s what our whole receiver room is, filled with playmakers. You put the ball in any of our hands, any of us, we’re going to make a play.”
During the off-season, Key worked on his body weight and gotten stronger. The 6-foot-3 receiver is now up to 195 pounds and also has improved his mental approach to the game.
“I’ve gotten a lot bigger than last year and my mindset has also changed a lot too, because I’ve been through the games and I know what to expect,” he said. “This year I know what to expect and when I step on the field, I just know how to be dominant.”
A year ago, the Wildcats used 13 different starters on the offensive line, which created issues at times for the linemen and the key offensive players. Coen takes a more simplified approach to the offense, which Key said will make a “big difference.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.