LEXINGTON (KT) — University of Kentucky basketball radio analyst Mike Pratt has been battling cancer for the past three years and is facing another fight in his struggle against the disease.
Pratt, 73, had a tumor removed from his colon in 2019 and another in his liver and also had radiation treatments on his jaw and back but the cancer has returned. He is scheduled to begin a treatment with Hope4cancer, a non-toxic program, on June 16.
Throughout his fight, the well-liked Pratt has remained the color analyst for UK basketball.
On a social media site (GiveSendGo.com) to raise money in his fight, a post read, “being a former player, his love for the University shines through in every broadcast. He has kept up his Friday talk show with Bob Valvano and most recently a daily talk show with Dan Issel.”
Kentucky coach John Calipari and his wife Ellen have pledged to match the first $50,000 in donations through on the site.
“Ellen and I have been in prayer for Mike, who is one of the best people we’ve ever known,” he said. “One thing that makes Big Blue Nation special is how we fiercely take care of and protect our own. It’s time to do that again.”
Maria Montgomery, a former Miss Kentucky and on-court radio host for men’s basketball games at Rupp Arena, has admired Pratt’s ability to fight cancer.
“When Mike told me about his diagnosis, I was blown away by his positivity and drive,” she said. “His attitude is one to admire in a cancer battle. Let’s get behind him and help on the financial side because that can be one of the toughest factors in a journey to (good) health.
“If you know Mike Pratt, you know what a special man he is. He’s a dear friend to many and a gentleman to all. And Mike needs our help.”
Pratt, a former player under coach Adolph Rupp, was involved in the coaching search that brought Calipari to Kentucky from Memphis.
“Mike was part of a group, which included (AD) Mitch Barnhart, (then President) Lee Todd, Martin Newton and Rob Mullens, who flew to Chicago and met with me about leaving Memphis for Kentucky, my dream job,” Calipari said. “I will always be grateful.”
