LOUISVILLE (KT)--Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell and Kentucky coach Nick Mingione made the mutual decision to postpone their top-15 showdown  Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium due to the  tragic events of Monday morning when five people were killed and nine were wounded in a shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this morning’s tragedy in our beloved city,” McDonnell tweeted on the baseball program’s Twitter account.

