LOUISVILLE (KT)--Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell and Kentucky coach Nick Mingione made the mutual decision to postpone their top-15 showdown Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium due to the tragic events of Monday morning when five people were killed and nine were wounded in a shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this morning’s tragedy in our beloved city,” McDonnell tweeted on the baseball program’s Twitter account.
Mingione said in part on a social media post: “One thing I will say about the people of Kentucky is that we really care about one another. A baseball game, it’s important, but doesn’t carry near the weight of what’s going on (in Louisville).
“So this state, even this university, we’ve continued to just step up and do anything we can to help when it happens, so we’ll do the same.. . The only thing I know to do is pray. Because I do believe in the power of prayer, then making ourselves available. much like you’ve seen people in this state do over and over with everything that the state has been through. We do have a heart of service. And we’ll do the same in this situation.”
The coaches said they will attempt to reschedule the game. The teams will meet in Lexington on April 25.
Kentucky (27-5, 9-3 SEC) is ranked No. 12 in this week’s Baseball America poll going into its three-game series against No. 1 LSU (26-5, 7-4 SEC) in Baton Rouge, where the Tigers are 20-2.
Louisville (24-7, 7-5 ACC) is ranked No. 10 and will take a three-game winning streak into its weekend home series against No. 3 Wake Forest (28-4, 12-2).
