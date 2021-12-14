(TNS) In the underbelly of the KFC Yum Center, sitting in front of a black curtain and just minutes removed from a close, emotional loss to Kentucky’s most bitter rival for the fifth straight time, Dre’una Edwards exuded confidence.
UK had just lost consecutive games for the first time this season and Sunday’s six-point defeat at Louisville showcased several of Kentucky’s best and worst qualities as a basketball team: An offense that can turn stagnant with ball control that can be sloppy, a defense that can be resolute and a cast of players who can all contribute.
But after a 64-58 defeat that dropped Kentucky to 6-3 on the season, Edwards was steadfast in the belief that this Wildcats team has grown in the last month.
“I’m going to bet on us every time, and I’m not just saying that because I’m a Kentucky player,” Edwards said. “I’m saying that because I know we’ve got dogs and we always got fight in us and regardless of the situation, regardless of how much we’re down, regardless of who we’re playing, we always bring that fight mentality. We are never scared to go against anybody.”
Kentucky is 1-3 this season in games against teams who are currently projected by ESPN’s Charlie Creme as NCAA Tournament teams.
First came a 21-point road loss at Indiana in UK’s third game of the season, which was UK’s worst team performance of the season to date. What followed was a course correction with a 23-point home win over West Virginia that showcased the best of Kentucky’s versatility on offense and controlled chaos on defense.
Thursday’s nine-point loss at home to DePaul featured the worst defensive performance of the Kyra Elzy era at Kentucky, but the result comes with an asterisk as Edwards missed the game while serving a one-game team suspension.
Which brings us to Sunday in Louisville, where UK committed a season-high 21 turnovers, hardly scored in the third quarter and got just nine points from star guard Rhyne Howard, and still led Louisville with less than three minutes remaining in the game.
“We’re dogs and we’re going to continue to fight. We’re not going to lay down for nobody and I think we did that today and we showed the crowd that,” said Edwards, who recorded her fourth straight double-double Sunday with 14 points and 14 rebounds in front of more than 12,000 fans, mostly clad in red.
