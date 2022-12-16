Cunningham

Malik Cunningham will not be playing in the Cardinals' Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Fenway Park against Cincinnati.

 (Louisville Athletics photo

LOUISVILLE  (KT) -- Good luck trying to get a handle of what could happen in Louisville’s Fenway Bowl matchup against Cincinnati Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) in Boston’s Fenway Park. Short of Ted Williams showing up on the sideline, nothing would be surprising.

Perhaps UC defensive lineman Jabari Taylor summed it up best. “It’s weird as hell. I’m very interested and excited to see how it goes down.”