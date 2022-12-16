LOUISVILLE (KT) -- Good luck trying to get a handle of what could happen in Louisville’s Fenway Bowl matchup against Cincinnati Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) in Boston’s Fenway Park. Short of Ted Williams showing up on the sideline, nothing would be surprising.
Perhaps UC defensive lineman Jabari Taylor summed it up best. “It’s weird as hell. I’m very interested and excited to see how it goes down.”
Contributing to the unpredictability is that both teams are being guided by interim coaches and both are missing key players, including U of L quarterback Malik Cunningham, leading receiver Tyler Hudson and star cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, all of whom have opted out of the game to begin training for the 2023 NFL draft. A dozen or so other Cardinals have entered the transfer portal, including running backs Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley, offensive lineman Luke Kendra and linebacker Dorian Jones. Linebacker Ben Perry also entered the portal, but withdrew after Jeff Brohm was named U of L’s coach, so he will be able to play in the bowl.
Cincinnati will also be missing some key pieces. It’s possible the Bearcats, like the Cards, could be without their starting quarterback, Ben Bryant, who missed the season-ending 27-24 loss to Tulane in the AAC championship game with a foot injury. He was replaced by Evan Prater, who completed 10-of-26 passes for 102 yards and one interception. A report in the Cincinnati Enquirer said Prater turned in a poor performance, missing multiple open receivers and “never saw even more.”
Elsewhere, Cincinnati will be without its top two tight ends and three of its top four wide receivers, Tre Tucker, Taylor Scott and Jadon Thompson, who combined for 133 catches for 1,963 yards and 13 touchdowns. All three wideouts declared for the draft. Several other Bearcats have entered the transfer portal, headed by first-team All-AAC cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard.
Furthermore, coaching musical chairs has forced both schools to operate with a skeleton staff and in U of L’s case, an interim coach, Deion Branch, who has never been a head coach on any level.
“I’m just super thankful and grateful for the opportunity to represent the university, the city and these young men,” Branch said. “Sending them out on top is the most important part for me. These guys are putting their best foot forward and I can see it. They’re doing everything we ask of them.”
Offensive lineman Bryan Hudson said Branch and the three remaining coaches from Scott Satterfield’s U of L staff have done a good job preparing the Cards for the game.
“I think he’s done a fantastic job getting this team kind of back together, keeping us on the right path, “ Hudson said. “I think he’s put together a great plan with the rest of the staff and being able to put us in the right position to go win the game. So I applaud him big time for the job he’s done and continues to do for the team.”
All things considered, it’s an awkward situation at best. The Bearcats’ new head coach is Satterfield, although he isn’t coaching in the bowl and has vowed not to provide any inside information to interim UC coach Kerry Coombs. In another bizarre twist, the way Fenway is set up for football -- with the field running along the first base and right field lines from near home plate to the right field wall -- team benches will be next to each other on the same sideline.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Coombs said. “Two teams on the same sideline makes me nervous as all get out. It’s unique, it’s cool. I keep looking at the field and one corner of the end zone about runs into something.”
Louisville and Cincinnati are former longtime conference rivals in the Missouri Valley, C-USA and Big East from 1966-2013, with the Keg of Nails going to the winner, signifying that team was tough as nails. The Bearcats lead the series 30-22-1, but the Cards have won the last two games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.