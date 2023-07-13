LOUISVILLE (KT) - Just when you thought Jeff Brohm’s 2023 football recruiting class at Louisville was finalized, he added one more, and the latest could be the greatest.
Defensive standout TJ Capers originally committed to U of L under former coach Scott Satterfield and reiterated his commitment after Brohm took over in December. The Miami Columbus High standout was then part of the 2024 class, but on Tuesday he revealed he is reclassifying to 2023 and will enroll in school this month to be eligible to play this fall, becoming the crown jewel of the Cards’ class as the third-highest recruit in Louisville history. Only running back Michael Bush (class of 2003, Male High) and quarterback Brian Brohm (class of 2004, Trinity High) were rated higher.
Capers, 6-foot-2, 230-pounds, is ranked as the No. 5 edge rusher in the nation by 247Sports Composite and the No. 48 overall prospect. He chose the Cardinals over finalists Alabama, Colorado, Georgia and Miami.
Capers helped Columbus to the 4A state championship last season, and in two years racked up 70 tackles, seven sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and five pass breakups.
Andres Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, said Capers has the ability to be a multi-year starter and has “NFL upside.”
Capers is the 16th UofL recruit from the high school ranks and Brohm also signed 25 from the transfer portal.
Capers is projected as a linebacker, the spot on defense where UofL needs the most help. The Cards lost Yasir Abdullah and Momo Sanogo to graduation, then Monty Montgomery transferred to Ole Miss, leaving Brohm without a linebacker who has been a starter.
