 LOUISVILLE  (KT) - Just when you thought Jeff Brohm’s 2023 football recruiting class at Louisville was finalized, he added one more, and the latest could be the greatest.

Defensive standout TJ Capers originally committed to U of L under former coach Scott Satterfield and reiterated his commitment after Brohm took over in December. The Miami Columbus High standout was then part of the 2024 class, but on Tuesday he revealed he is reclassifying to 2023 and will enroll in school this month to be eligible to play this fall, becoming the crown jewel of the Cards’ class as the third-highest recruit in Louisville history. Only running back Michael Bush (class of 2003, Male High) and quarterback Brian Brohm (class of 2004, Trinity High) were rated higher.

