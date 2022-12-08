LOUISVILLE (KT) -- Howard Schnellenberger’s forecast of an eventual national championship for Louisville’s football program during his reign never came true, but the late coach was right about another prediction.
“He’ll be the coach there (at U of L) some day,” Schnellenberger said shortly before his death in March of 2021 in reference to Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. “Jeff will be a great fit ....”
Yes, U of L’s fans will finally have their the dream choice at the head of the school’s football program. Brohm, a former star quarterback and assistant coach for the Cardinals, is coming home.
After turning down the job four years ago before Scott Satterfield was hired, Brohm will become Louisville’s 24th head football coach, according to multiple sources. The news was first reported by ESPN late Wednesday morning and WDRB followed by saying its sources confirmed that Brohm met with Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski at noon and was to speak to his team at 1 p.m.
Sources told WDRB that Brohm met with U of L AD Josh Heird in person Monday afternoon, the same day Satterfield announced that he was leaving to become head coach at Cincinnati and two days after Brohm coached the Boilermakers in the Big Ten championship game against Michigan.
ESPN reported a deal is being finalized for a six-year contract at about $35 million or $5.83 million per year. Brohm currently makes approximately $5.5 million at Purdue, where his buyout is only $1 million. An introductory press conference is expected to come Thursday.
Brohm, 51, cited his loyalty to Purdue when he rejected Louisville’s overtures to replace Bobby Petrino in December of 2018, but this time he declined a counteroffer from the Boilers. He will get a head start on hiring a staff because both of his brothers on his Purdue staff -- Brian and Greg -- are expected to join him at U of L. Brian, also a former Cardinal quarterback, would be the new offensive coordinator, while Greg , a former wide receiver at U of L, would assume an executive administration role.
The Brohm family ties to Louisville, both the city and the university, run deep. The patriarch, Oscar, starred at quarterback for Flaget High School and then played at U of L. Jeff and Greg both were on the Cards’ 1990 team that went 9-1-1 and upset Alabama in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl, although Browning Nagle was the starting quarterback and Jeff played only long enough to throw three incomplete passes, while Greg didn’t see action.
Brian quarterbacked U of L’s 2006 team that finished 12-1 and defeated Wake Forest 24-13 in the 2007 Orange Bowl. Jeff was the quarterback coach then during his tenure as a Cardinal assistant from 2003-08 under Petrino and Steve Kragthorpe. Both Jeff and Greg played on state championship teams at Trinity High. Jeff chose U of L over offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and other blue chip programs.
Jeff took over at Purdue in December 2016 after three successful seasons at Western Kentucky that included back-to-back Conference USA championships. He compiled a 36-34 record in six seasons with the Boilers, including 6-3 in the Big Ten West Division each of the last two years.
He can be counted on to bring an exciting offense to Louisville. His first two teams at WKU led C-USA in passing and his Purdue teams have finished either first or second in passing yards in the Big Ten the last five years.
