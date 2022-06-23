LOUISVILLE (KT) — Louisville’s surging football program already had a highly ranked 2023 recruiting class, and it is likely to get even a further boost with a commitment from what would be the second-highest-ranked high school recruit ever.
Rueben Owens II, a 5-star prospect who is rated either the No. 1 or No. 2 running back in the nation by various recruiting services, announced Monday he has committed to the Cardinals following a visit this past weekend. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from El Campo, Texas, chose UofL over Texas, Texas A&M and TCU. He is the No. 16 overall in 247Sports composite rankings.
“I have always been a trailblazer, and aimed to create my own legacy on the road less traveled in hopes of inspiring others to believe in themselves,” Owens said in a Twitter post. “It was the driving force in me making this life-changing decision on where to spend the next 3-4 years of my life. Last but not least, I want to thank all of my fans. I appreciate you and look forward to traveling on this journey with you for years to come.”
Louisville’s highest-rated recruit in history is hometown running back Michael Bush (2003-06), who was ranked No. 11 overall.
