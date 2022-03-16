LOUISVILLE (KT) -- To nobody’s surprise, it’s looking more and more like Kenny Payne will be the next University of Louisville basketball coach.
A report by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde said that U of L has narrowed the search, and identified former Cardinal player Payne as the “primary target.”
Forde wrote that if talks go well over the next 24 hours or so the ex-University of Kentucky associate head coach could be introduced as Chris Mack’s successor as soon as Thursday.
Payne, 55, has long been considered the frontrunner for the job and would be a popular choice among U of L fans and former players alike. Payne is currently an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has said he would be a “great fit” at Louisville. Payne has also been supported by former U of L coaches Denny Crum and Rick Pitino.
Payne played at Louisville from 1985-89 and posted career totals of 1,083 points and 476 rebounds. However, he has been mum about his interest in the position.
Payne has never been a head coach, but has done impressive work -- especially in recruiting -- for UK coach John Calipari, and before that at Oregon. During his time with the Wildcats, UK finished first or second in the 247Sports recruiting class rankings every season.
Among other coaches who have been mentioned as potential candidates are UCLA’s Mick Cronin; Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann; Baylor’s Scott Drew; Providence’s Ed Cooley; and Seton Hall’s Kevin Willard. But U of L interim athletic director and the search firm hired to help find and vet a new coach have kept their preferences under wraps, speaking only in generalities.
