LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Going into the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament last week, Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell pronounced his team “ready” for the postseason. Not so much, as it turned out.
Despite being the overall No. 2 seed, the Cardinals (38-18-1) stumbled badly in Charlotte, losing to No. 11 Pittsburgh and No. 6 Georgia Tech, which hammered UofL’s pitching staff for 27 hits and 15 runs. The hurlers also issued 10 walks, uncorked two wild pitches and hit two batters.
UofL lost five of its last eight games, but still did enough during the regular season to earn a No. 12 national seed announced Monday for the regionals, and if the Cards can have success in the NCAA Tournament no one will remember that they started the postseason unimpressively.
Louisville will open NCAA double-elimination play on Friday against Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion Southeast Missouri State (37-20) in Jim Patterson Stadium, where it is 29-6 this season. The Redhawks earned an automatic qualifying spot for the OVC by outlasting Belmont in a roller-coaster title game by a 5-4 score in 10 innings Saturday in Lexington. Michigan (32-26) and Oregon (35-23) are the other two teams in the field.
“Everyone in the postseason is great,” infielder Ben Metzinger said. “Everybody plays a different type of baseball, everybody’s more aggressive. Everybody’s really playing to win, obviously, so everyone’s playing their best.”
UofL’s regional is paired against No. 5 Texas A&M. The highest-seeded team in the super regional hosts, so if the Cards and Aggies both advance, it would be played in College Station, Texas. Also in the A&M field are Oral Roberts, Louisiana and TCU.
“I have juniors, sophomores and freshmen that haven’t experienced the postseason or experienced the fun Selection Show,” McDonnell said he and his players watched Monday’s pairings in their clubhouse on ESPN2. “I just congratulated them. I really want them to enjoy it, and focus on us, and just get ready to play good baseball.”
