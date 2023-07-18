(KT) TORONTO – Louisville’s women’s basketball team defeated Canada 68-66 to capture the gold medal at the GLOBL JAM on Sunday.
(KT) TORONTO – Louisville’s women’s basketball team defeated Canada 68-66 to capture the gold medal at the GLOBL JAM on Sunday.
The Cardinals avenged a 74-71 loss to the Canadians on Thursday.
Sydney Taylor’s 3-pointer with less than a minute remaining came off a baseline out-of-bounds play and put Louisville ahead 68-66.
Canada had two good locks at a potential game-winner from 3-point range but missed them both.
Taylor, a transfer from UMass who scored 15 points on Sunday, was named the event’s Most Valuable Player. She averaged 13.2 points per game in Louisville’s four games.
Forward Olivia Cochran, one of just four returning players from last year’s Louisville team, added 14 points and six rebounds in the championship game. Florida transfer Nina Rickards gave one of the most well-rounded performances of the week, collecting nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
The Cardinals finished 3-1 in the tournament.
