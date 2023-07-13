UK in Canada

Antonio Reeves led UK with 24 points in a GLOBL Jam opener Wednesday in Toronto, Canada.

 Kentucky Today photo

(KT) Kentucky’s veterans spurred victory in the opening round of the GLOBL Jam on Wednesday in Toronto. Kentucky is representing the United States in the event.

Returnee Antonio Reeves scored 24 and West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell added 20 in an 81-73 triumph over Germany. Kentucky will take on Canada at 7 tonight in the second of three scheduled games.