WINSTON SALEM, N.C, (KT) — This time there was no miracle. No Jaylin Alderman on either side of the football to rescue Louisville with last-second heroics.
Instead the Cardinals (3-1, 1-1) came out on the wrong end of a 37-34 donnybrook against No. 24/25-and-rising Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0) in a wild and wildly entertaining rollercoaster battle Saturday afternoon at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The loss was bitterly disappointing for a determined and resilient Louisville team that was trying to secure its first four-game winning streak since 2016 and remain unbeaten in the ACC going into next Saturday’s meeting with Virginia in Cardinal Stadium.
But it had become apparent relatively early on in the back-and-forth affair that whichever team had the ball last was probably going to come out on top and that’s essentially how it played out.
After wide receiver Tyler Harrell had hooked up with quarterback Malik Cunningham for a 75-yard touchdown pass to forge the fourth tie of the game at 34-34 and kicked off, there was still 2:54 left on the clock, which was easily enough time for a Wake Forest offense, which is one of the most productive in the nation, to drive deep enough into UofL territory to at least kick a field goal.
And the Demon Deacons have the most accurate kicker in NCAA history in Nick Sciba, who is the closest thing to automatic on the planet, having hit over 90 percent of his career tries.
Wake drove from its own 29-yard-line to UofL’s 11, converting two third downs along the way, and with 43 of the yards coming on the ground, courtesy of halfback Justice Ellison.
Then the Deacons summoned Mr. Reliable, Sciba, who easily nailed the 29-yarder with 22 seconds remaining -- his third of the day and 22nd in a row.
“Of course I want us to do our best possible, and that would’ve been getting in the end zone,” Sciba said. “So I was obviously cheering for that. But I was just staying ready in case my number was called, and it was. And luckily I made it.”
