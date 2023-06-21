LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky is expected to have at least one former playerm, possibly three chosen in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Cason Wallace, is expected to be one of the top 15 players chosen in the draft. Wallace is one of 19 players who have been invited to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Oscar Tshiebwe and Chris Livingston also are among the top former Kentucky players available in the draft.

