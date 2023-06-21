LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky is expected to have at least one former playerm, possibly three chosen in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
Cason Wallace, is expected to be one of the top 15 players chosen in the draft. Wallace is one of 19 players who have been invited to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Oscar Tshiebwe and Chris Livingston also are among the top former Kentucky players available in the draft.
Tshiebwe has reportedly conducted 16 workouts for various NBA teams, including Cleveland and Boston this week. He also has worked out with the Milwaikee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.
“I believe there will be a team in the NBA that will love what I do,” he said.
Chris Livingston also is among the top players on the board but could be drafted late in the second round.
Victor Wembanyama of France, is ecpected to be chosen as the top pick by the San Antonio Spurs. He arrived in the United States on Monday.
“I don’t know how they knew what flight I was on, but it’s fun,” Wembanyama said of the following he received at the airport. “It’s different, seeing that you can have such impact on people.”
Former Kentucky forward Mike Phillips was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame posthumously earlier this month.
Phillips, who died at age 59 in 2015, was inducted on June 10 in Columbus, Ohio.
Phillips was Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 1973-74 and led Akron Manchester to the state title in 1974. He helped lead Kentucky to a national title in 1978. He scored 1.367 points in his career as the Wildcats compiled a 102-21 record.
