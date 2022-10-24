PIKEVILLE (KT)  — It’s been widely known that Big Blue Nation stretches from Pikeville to Paducah.

They showed up in full force at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Saturday night for Kentucky’s annual Blue-White game. In the scrimmage, Antonio Reeves scored 27 points and Adou Thiero added 21 to lead the Blue squad to a 70-67 win over the White team.