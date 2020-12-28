LOUISVILLE (KT) -- Chris Mack felt like his Louisville basketball team let one got away last year in Rupp Arena, that the Cardinals should have ended Kentucky’s domination of the series instead of losing 78-70 in overtime.
“I felt sick,” he recalled Saturday.
This time, UofL (6-1) didn’t allow a replay of that disappointing defeat, and for that most of the credit goes to guards Carlik Jones and David Johnson, whose all-around performances enabled the Cards to hold off the Wildcats 62-59 in the KFC Yum! Center and snap a three-game losing streak to their rivals.
The pair combined for 37 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as UofL beat UK for just the third time in the last 13 meetings. They were UofL’s only double figure scorers.
Jones was named the game’s Most Valuable Player by the Bluegrass Sports Commission after scoring a game-high 20 points, along with five rebounds and two assists and rescuing Louisville down the stretch.
Johnson had a similarly impressive stats line, collecting 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists, hitting 3-of-4 3-pointers in the process. It was a particularly satisfying moment for Johnson, a local kid from Trinity High School who had played only 27 seconds against UK last year.
“Growing up, I loved the intensity of the rivalry,” he said. “Last year I didn’t get to play as much, but kept going, waited a year and we got the W. That’s the only thing we were worried about. In the locker room afterwards, that’s the most energy I’ve ever seen my teammates have on any team I’ve been on. It was the craziest thing ever. The locker room atmosphere was like you’re a kid at recess -- wild and out of control.”
“I thought our guards, Carlik and David, despite making a few too many mistakes with turnovers, they set the table for our team,” Mack said. “We’re going to put the ball in their hands. We want them to be a dynamic backcourt.”
Jones took over with the game on the line, scoring nine of his team’s last 12 points, including two free throws with 5.1 seconds left for the final margin, and grabbing a key rebound.
“I think it starts back when I was young watching college basketball and to be on the floor playing against Kentucky was one of the dreams of mine,” Jones said. “To be able to be in the game and be effective and be myself, it’s a great feeling. And to be honest, those clutch moments, those nail-biter games, that’s when I thrive. I felt comfortable, I felt confident and we were able to pull out the win.”
UofL led 56-49 going into the last five minutes, but UK tied the score at 59-59 with 1:05 remaining on Isaiah Jackson’s free throw. After Dre Davis made one of two free throws to put the Cards in front 60-59 with 18.9 seconds remaining, center Olivier Sarr’s 17-footer rolled off the rim, Jones grabbed the rebound, was fouled and sank the two free throws. Brandon Boston Jr. then missed a last-second, wide-open 3-point shot.
Two keys to Louisville’s victory were holding the Cats without a field goal for an 11-minute stretch in the second half and bottling up Sarr all day as he managed only four shots, missing them all, and finished with one point.
“On the defensive end, we gave them a rough way to go,” Mack said. “I thought we were really tight off the ball, we took a few charges, we didn’t necessarily get beat with first shots, we did give up way too many offensive rebounds, and congrats to them for being on the glass that hard. But we’ve got to do a better job blocking out. I thought our offense really hurt us in the first half; we were just way too stagnant and I’ve got to find that balance.
“We wanted to make them beat us from the outside. I thought we did a terrific job for the most part of pushing Sarr out. We fronted him when we could, we had really good backside help so that eliminated the lobs over the top. And then when he did catch it I felt like he was a little bit in a beehive. I thought our guys had great awareness. We wanted Sarr to pass the ball out on the perimeter and when he did have some low post catches we did a really good job of that.”
Davion Mintz led UK with 19 points, hitting 4-of-6 treys, while Boston had 11 points and Jacob Toppin came off the bench to score 10.
So if Mack felt sick last year, what were his emotions now -- relief, joy, happiness? “All three of them,” he said. “I think you’re allowed to have more than one emotion and I wanted it for our guys.”
It was by no means a thing of beauty, partly because both teams played solid defense and partly because neither team is very efficient on offense.
UofL made only 6-of-20 shots from distance (30.0 percent) and 22-of-52 overall for 42.3 percent. The Wildcats were true to form. They entered the game as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country and made just 5-of-17 (29.4%). They were 20-of-58 overall (34.5%). They stayed in contention with offensive rebounding, getting 13 second-chance points. They also scored 10 points off 13 UofL turnovers.
“I don’t know how many times you cannot play very well and still beat Kentucky,” Mack said. “But I thought that’s what happened today. We didn’t play great. Kentucky had a lot to do with it, really athletic and long. I know they’re inexperienced, but we are as well and that’s what it looked like there for awhile. We were fortunate at the end.”
