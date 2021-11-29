LEXINGTON (KT) — The Governor’s Cup is staying in Lexington.
Kentucky continued its recent dominance in the series against rival Louisville with a 52-21 victory Saturday night, giving the Wildcats their third consecutive win over the Cardinals, all of which in convincing fashion. Last year’s contest was canceled because of the ongoing pandemic, with both schools playing a conference-only schedule and navigating through unprecedented protocols during the season.
Kentucky (9-3) picked off where it left off and overwhelmed the Cardinals from start to finish and will carry a three-game winning streak into the postseason.
The win over its rival gave Kentucky its ninth regular-season victory for the second time in the past four seasons. Kentucky won nine games in 2018 and went on to defeat Penn State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando to conclude a 10-3 campaign. The Wildcats will find out their bowl destination on Dec. 5.
In its last meeting two years ago, Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden rushed for 284 yards and scored four touchdowns and this time, it was Will Levis’ turn to take center stage in the instate showdown. Levis tied a school record for most touchdowns in a game with four rushing scores and outshined Louisville signal caller Malik Cunningham.
Levis threw for 149 yards but did most of his production on his feet, rushing for 113 yards and four touchdowns with most of those scores coming in the first half as the Wildcats built a commanding 24-7 lead at halftime and didn’t let up, adding four more scores in the second half.
Cunningham thew for 145 yards, but was just limited to just 35 yards rushing.
