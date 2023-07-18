Edwards

Justin Edwards scored 23 points to lead Kentucky to a win over Canada in the GLOBL JAM Sunday night in Toronto.

 UK Athletics Photo

(TNS)  So much for the idea of a green team struggling its way through an international tournament in July.

Kentucky beat Canada 89-72 on Sunday night in Toronto to win the GLOBL JAM gold medal and finish 4-0 in official competition at the four-team, FIBA-affiliated event.

