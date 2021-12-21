LEXINGTON (KT) —Western Kentucky will be coming to Rupp Arena on Wednesday to face Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers, fresh off an 82-72 victory over Louisville on Saturday, will be replacing the Cardinals on the schedule. The game will be shown on ESPN at 6 p.m. and give WKU national exposure for the second game in a row.
UK’s game vs. Louisville was postponed Monday morning due to positive COVID-19 results within the UofL program. Officials from Kentucky and Louisville will monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game.
With an open date, Kentucky and Western Kentucky will meet for the first time since the 2012 NCAA Tournament. UK Athletics is working on a charitable component from the game that will provide support for those who were affected by the tornadoes.
“We have now dealt with COVID-related issues the last two scheduled games. I am very appreciative of the University of North Carolina and Western Kentucky University for working with us quickly to complete our schedule,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “I know our fans were looking forward to the game with our intrastate rival. In lieu of that game, Western Kentucky and the University of Kentucky will come together to provide some relief for our state as we work through the tragedy of the last couple of weeks in Western Kentucky.”
Tickets and parking permits for the original Wednesday game vs. Louisville will now be valid for the replacement game vs. Western Kentucky. Ticket holders do not need to take further action. Mobile ticket management features, including the ability to post tickets for resale, will be available to ticket holders through their My UK Account, the UK Athletics app, and Ticketmaster. Students may access their mobile tickets through their My UK Athletics Student Account.
