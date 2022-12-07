Citrus Bowl

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) breaks tackles and takes the ball to the one yard line during the second half of the VRBO Citrus Bowl college football game against Iowa Hawkeyes in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Kentucky Wildcats won the game 20-17. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel)

 Willie J. Allen Jr.

(TNS) No sooner did word break via Twitter on Sunday afternoon that Kentucky was headed back to the Music City Bowl for a postseason rematch with Iowa on New Year’s Eve at noon than the unhappiness started raining down on the Big Blue Nation.

Let’s work through the popular laments about UK’s bowl placement: