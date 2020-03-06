MURRAY — The Calloway County Laker boys’ basketball team proved that they could hang with the state-ranked McCracken County Mustangs last night as they were neck-and-neck with the team throughout the first half of the Region 1 contest.
The Lakers started the third quarter down by only one (20-19), but they couldn’t keep the momentum going in the second half. Consequently, their season ended with a 48-31 loss.
“Defensively, we did a really good job,” Calloway head coach Brad Cleaver said. “We were trying to keep Jackson Sivills at bay. Sivills is one of the best players in the state, and I thought we did a great job. I’m really proud of how our kids played.”
The Lakers held Sivills to just 10 points. That’s pretty impressive considering the senior averages over 21 points per game.
Unfortunately, Mustang Ian McCune showed out in the third to take some of the slack from Sivills.
“He was making shots from all over the place,” Cleaver said. “That kid really rose to the occasion, made some big shots. Hats off to him. Hats off to the ball club. In big games, guys have to step up and make shots.”
McCune’s performance helped to push the Mustangs ahead 30-24 by the start of the fourth.
From that point on, Calloway just couldn’t seem to make their shots. The Lakers were driving into the paint and getting to the rim, but the shots just weren’t falling.
Except for one player: Ki Franklin.
Franklin fought to put up all seven of Calloway’s points in the fourth.
“We knew Ki had potential to have a big game tonight,” Cleaver said. “He’s just a fighter.”
Franklin totaled the night with a team-high of 15 points and six rebounds.
The Lakers also had a great showing from their three seniors: Chandler Steele, Kade Mize, and Cade Butler.
“All of my seniors are fighters,” Cleaver said. “They’re very capable. I think people understood from the beginning of the year that we’re capable of beating anybody on any given night. Tonight just wasn’t our night, unfortunately. In March Madness there’s a lot of drama and a lot of cheering and a lot of happy hearts, but there’s also a lot of heartache, and tonight was a night that we had to experience that heartache.”
But Cleaver still stands by the fact that his team was able to put up a good defensive fight against one of the best teams in the state.
“We held them to under 50 points,” he said. “Defensively, I’m just really proud of our guys and how hard they played.”
Calloway has come a long way this season. They weren’t even supposed to be at the Regional tournament; nonetheless, put up such a fight against an undefeated team in the region.
But the Lakers gave their fans a season to remember. They’ve been considered the underdogs for the past couple of years and they’re continuing to prove the doubters wrong. It’s all boiled down to their hard work and dedication, especially from those three seniors.
“These seniors have been with me since I first came here,” Cleaver said. “I’m hurting for them. It’s not about me. It’s about these guys. They’ve been here. They’ve been to all the 6 a.m. workouts. They’ve worked so hard for me, and I get emotional just thinking about how much they mean to me. I love these kids and I can’t wait to follow them through life and see the successes they have as they’re getting to the real world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.