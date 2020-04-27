LEXINGTON — Kentucky senior offensive guard Logan Stenberg was chosen by the Detroit Lions as the 121st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 National Football League Draft on Saturday. Due to restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Draft was held exclusively online with all 32 NFL Teams working from their homes.
“I spent this weekend on my parents’ farm in Tennessee,” Stenberg said in a conference call with Detroit reporters. “We’ve been up here kind of isolated, just watching the picks and waiting for my name to be called. I couldn’t be happier to be going to Detroit.”
Stenberg, of Madison, Alabama, was the most experienced member of UK’s offensive line with 39 consecutive starts in his career, every game of his final three seasons. The 6-foot-6, 327-pounder was a road grader for the Cats, as UK set the school records in 2019 for total rushing yards (3,624), yards per rush (6.32) and rushing touchdowns (36).
He helped quarterback Lynn Bowden take the Southeastern Conference’s rushing crown and lead the country in yards per carry (7.94). The Cats averaged 278.8 rushing yards per game for the season and an absurd 385.0 yards per game over the final six contests of the season.
“My best asset is my attitude,” Stenberg said. “I’m a nasty player. I like to block and finish guys. I’m a hardworking individual. I’m the kind of guy that’s going to show up to work every day whether it’s practice or meetings – just a really blue-collar guy.”
For the 2019 season, Stenberg graded at 85 percent, led team with 95 knockdown blocks and 209 blocks at the point of attack. He did not allow a sack all season and allowed only one QB pressure.
Off the field, Stenberg graduated in May of 2019 with a degree in integrated strategic communication. He has been working on a second degree in communication with a business minor.
“I plan to prepare myself in every way possible,” Stenberg said. I’ll get in the playbook and really try to learn the schematics of what we’re trying to do and really learn the personnel and what we’re trying to do as an offense.”
