MURRAY — Following a 4-8 season in which the Racers lost four games by one possession, head football coach Mitch Stewart has been reassigned to a position within the athletics department and will no longer serve as the head coach, according to a statement released by Athletics Director Kevin Saal.
The move came abruptly, just a few hours after the loss to Southeast Missouri, but Stewart seemed to be alluding to an uncertain future earlier this year during the weekly Monday press conference prior to the game against Austin Peay. Stewart was asked about the youth of his team and how they’ve progressed.
“I’m not a big excuse guy and all that kind of stuff, I tend not to look at those things,” Stewart said. “We signed them for a reason. We thought they could play. Did we want some of them to play right away or have to play right away? No. Absolutely not, but the fact of the matter is they’re mine. I brought them here for a reason, and that’s because I thought they were good enough to play in this league and win this league. Although the reality of the situation is yes, we have an awful lot of young people and young players. Even guys that you think are old, (LaMartez) Tez Brooks, everybody thinks he’s an old man because of some of the plays he’s made, and that’s not the case. So, that’s very very encouraging, but the fact of the matter is I don’t need it to be very encouraging for the next guy. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do with those players here and we’ve got to put those dudes in successful situations. Then, when they’re in those situations, they’ve got to prove us right from a recruiting standpoint. They’ve got to prove that we got the right ones, and they’ve got to win those situations.”
The response was the first time that anything related to a potential coaching change seemed to be referenced.
The entire statement from Saal is as follows: ”Murray State University head football coach Mitch Stewart has been reassigned to a position within the athletics department and will no longer serve as head football coach.
“I want to thank Mitch and Rikki Stewart for their contributions to Murray State Football and investment in the lives of our student-athletes over the last 10 years. Their sacrifice and effort have built a foundation from which we must grow and improve upon as a program.
“We will conduct an efficient national search for our next head coach.
“We will not impose an artificial timeline for the search process.
“Murray State will have no further comment until the search has concluded.”
So the wait begins as the search gets underway for Saal and his staff to find the next Murray State football head coach.
On Sunday, Stewart tweeted the following:
“To all my guys:
Obviously, I was not able to tell you guys in person the decision that was made last night after the game. I have been trying to reach out to all of you individually but figured this was the best way to make sure I didn’t miss anybody.
There are a couple of things that I want you to know:
1. I love you. We talked a lot as a team about how men don’t like to use that word much — how it’s not very ‘macho.’ It’s a powerful word, one that should not be used lightly. So I want you to know — I love you.
2. I appreciate you. Thank you for the sacrifices you made. Thank you for the hot practices, the cold practices, the wet weather, the conversations, the laughs, the fights… all of it — thank you! You will never know how much fun I had with you boys.
3. I am inspired by you. So many of you have been told all your life ‘you can’t do this’ or you ‘won’t have this’ or ‘you won’t get out’ and all of these excuses as to why you can’t/won’t make it… but you have! You’re here! You’re changing your life for the better! You’re feeding that positive fire inside of you… you’re feeding that positive fire inside of me and others around you.
4. I am here for you. I don’t care what our paths look like now. Always know if you get in a pinch or you need some help or you just want an ear to talk to — you know my number! I will always be here for you.
5. I encourage you to handle this transition the right way. Whoever the next coach is — whatever his vision is — whatever he says — BUY INTO IT. You owe that to one another. You guys are champions. You’re great players. You’re even better young men. You deserve to walk off the field holding one finger in the air saying, ‘We did it… We’re champions.’ Do that for one another; be your best for one another.
6. We are still having Thanksgiving dinner at my house for anybody not going home over the holidays. Just let me know if you have nowhere to go.
7. I will be rooting for you! I know this is going to be the best thing that ever happened to both me and my family, as well as Murray State Football. We have laid a solid foundation for you to continue to build on… so get to work and build! I will do the same ‘way down in the valley’ somewhere.
‘Always let the light shining in you be brighter than the light shining on you.’
Love,
Coach Stew.”
