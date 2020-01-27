MURRAY — As the clock wound down inside the CFSB Center, a chant of ‘undefeated’ started from the student section. That’s because they just watched their Murray State men’s basketball team take down yet another OVC opponent, this time Tennessee State, in their quest for perfection as they improved to 8-0 in conference play with the 76-64 win.
It’s been a wild ride for the Racers as they continue to find new ways to win. Last week it was an overtime thriller. Thursday night it was a second half blitzkrieg. On Saturday it was about the secondary players stepping in and not just being serviceable but stellar.
There were a few reasons why different players were relied on so heavily in the game. The first was an illness. Chico Carter Jr. was out for the game due to sickness, which meant DaQuan Smith had to play 39 of the 40 minutes at point guard.
“It changed the rotation a little bit,” McMahon said. “We hope to get him back ASAP...I thought DaQuan going eight assists with one turnover at the point guard position was critical for us...I put him in a position where he was going to play a lot of minutes. A couple of our perimeter guys who had played a lot of minutes on Thursday had to follow it up with 38 and 39 more tonight, but that’s part of it. You’ve just got to find a way to get the job done.”
Another reason why others were called to action was early foul trouble on senior leader Anthony Smith. He found himself on the bench early and that meant the Racers turned to Devin Gilmore to come in and be a spark once again.
“We need everybody and that’s what I like about our team,” McMahon said. “We have good balance. We have gotten contributions form a lot of different people. Anthony had to battle the foul trouble tonight and I thought Devin stepped up and played great. He had 13 points, 10 rebounds, he was active, he finished plays at the back end of their press, he got to the offensive glass, and was really a big key to us winning this game.”
He delivered his stat line while going 6-6 from the field and said he is always ready for his number to be called.
“I don’t take to many crazy shots,” Gilmore said. “I just stick to what I’m supposed to do. I’ve got a role and I’m fine with playing it...My energy, my athleticism, and just being there for my teammates.”
As has become customary, Brown led the team in scoring with 22 points and he did so in a very efficient manner going 6-10 from the field and drawing nine fouls in 38 minutes of play. He has become the Ja Morant of this season it seems, as the player that needs to be on the court at all times.
Another oddity to the game was that the Racers were not sharp defensively for the most part, giving up a 51% shooting night to the Tigers, yet still winning by double-digits. The biggest reason behind that was the aggressive nature of the Racers’ offense. They attacked the paint and drew fouls. That got them to the line for 22 free throws and they hit 18. Kj Williams was a perfect 8-8 from the charity stripe as he scored 12 points.
Even though the Racers allowed some good and sometimes great shots by the Tigers, they did find a way to force turnovers with 19 and capitalize on them to make the Tigers pay. The 19 turnovers turned into 19 points and was another area that led to the victory.
Demond Robinson also played a big role in the win, specifically in the energy level he brought to start the game. Of the Racers’ first 11 points, Robinson had eight.
“I just bring energy. I just play hard for the team and the guys because that’s what they expect,” Robinson said. “I just play as hard as I can every minute and every step until I get tired.”
The Racers will carry their undefeated record into their next game on Thursday at home against Eastern Illinois.
