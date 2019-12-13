MURRAY — Region 1 girls soccer coaches can all breathe a sigh of relief because they won’t have to game plan for Calloway County’s Zoe Stom anymore. After an incredible career that saw her score 108 goals, the most in school history by a boy or girl, and rack up 244 points, again the most in school history by a boy or girl, she will continue her soccer career at Freed-Hardeman.
Last season, she helped lead the Lady Lakers to the Region 1 tournament and scored a whopping 42 goals. For Stom, the accolades are all part of a team effort and she can;t say enough about how her teammates supported her this season and how much they accomplished as a team.
“It’s pretty exciting just knowing that the team and I were able to accomplish so much and leave our mark, and hopefully it will stay for the next few years, and be remembered,” Stom said.
She becomes just the fourth Calloway County Lady Lakers soccer player to continue on at the next level. Those ahead of her include Reagan Pittenger, Maddie Balmer, and Brooke Lencki, who previously held the scoring record for Calloway County. This has been a dream in the making for Stom since her sophomore year.
“I knew that I wanted to go on and advance further in my career, and I knew that it was something that I was looking forward to,” Stom said. “So, around my junior and senior year I started to put together some stuff to work on that.”
When it came to deciding where to play, Stom said it was really an easy choice.
“I’ve always gone to Freed for different church camps and stuff like that, and I have so many friends from around this area that go to Freed, and just knowing a bunch of the student body there and being comfortable with the campus made that decision easy,” Stom said. “It just feels like a place I can call home.”
The biggest change for her will be the coaching. Since she was three, her dad was on the sidelines as her coach. Now, she will have a new coach to follow and two parents in the stands instead of one.
“It’s going to feel strange not having him in the locker room or having him on the sidelines during the game, but I’m looking forward to it, and to him just getting to be a parent and being on the sideline and just watching me play,” Stom said.
