MURRAY—Strong start and finish gives the Calloway Lakers the 13-2 five inning win over the Mayfield Cardinals on Monday night in Murray.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a RBI single by Jaylen Bass with one out in the first inning.
Laker pitcher Colby White got back on track after the run and quickly retired the next two batters.
“I really just focused on throwing strikes and just allowing them to hit the ball if they can, White said.” Our defense is going to make plays behind me and I knew that so I wasn’t trying to do too much with it for just those strikes and it worked out for us.”
Calloway quickly responded with offense in the bottom of the first.
Braden Pingel got on first with a walk and then stole second and third to get into scoring position.
Pingel scored on a RBI by Cadwell Turner.
Turner then stole second and got into scoring position for the Lakers
Calloway loaded the bases with no outs and then added to the score.
The Lakers scored on a wild pitch to take the lead in their first lead 2-1.
Calloway added two more runs in the first on a RBI single by Jayden Rollins.
With the lead at 4-1 Mayfield pitcher Austin Ellis threw another wild pitch that scored Jayden Rollins to make the lead 5-1.
The Lakers added one more run to the inning going into the top of the second with a 6-1 lead.
Calloway added another run in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice chase down to score a run from third to extend the Lakers lead to 7-1
Mayfield answered in the top of the third with a run with two outs.
The Lakers ended the inning on a pick off to first base.
Calloway added to their lead in the bottom of the third when Matthew Ray scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead for the Lakers to 8-2
In the bottom of the fourth Calloway extended the lead to 9-2 on a RBI single by Tyler Andrews.
With the bases loaded Jett Hawkins hit Will Duncan to score the Lakers 10th run.
Hawkins hit the next batter to give Calloway the 11-2 lead.
The Cardinals inserted a new pitcher in the fourth inning but Calloway was able to continue the scoring.
Kole Collins walked the next batter and then a RBI hit by Isaac Ward put the Lakers up 11.
