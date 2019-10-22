MURRAY —For the second straight week, the Murray State volleyball team took home two weekly awards from the Ohio Valley Conference with Becca Fernandez claiming her second straight and third overall Defensive Player of the Week while Ashley McBee took home Setter of the Week honors for the second time this season.
Fernandez anchored the Racer back row with 39 digs for an average of 6.50 per set in two sweeps over Belmont and Tennessee State. Against the Bruins, she notched 22 digs and followed that with 17 digs in against the Tigers which was a main reason why Racer opponents hit just .049 over the weekend. The junior also went a perfect 27-27 in serve receptions and chipped in with six assists and four service aces in the two matches.
McBee also had a strong weekend as she dished out 73 assists in the two matches for an average of 12.10 assists per set. She began the weekend with 39 assists against Belmont before dishing out 34 assists against Tennessee State. With her precision passing over the weekend, the Racers hit an efficient .340 against the two Nashville Schools. McBee also chipped in five kills, three service aces, 10 digs, and three blocks in the two wins.
For Fernandez, it is the sixth time in her career she has earned OVC Defensive Player of the Week while it is the third time in McBee’s career she has been named the top setter. These two awards also bring the total player of the week awards up to nine for the Racers this season as Rachel Giustino has been named Offensive Player of the Week on four occasions in 2019.
The Racers will return to the court this weekend when they travel to Jacksonville State on Friday before going to Tennessee Tech, Saturday.n
