MURRAY — The Calloway County little league program is full of 150 athletes who have been working hard all season long, and on Saturday, the teams were put to the ultimate test with their last tournament of the year.
One team that has been drawing attention since the start of the season is the fourth and fifth grade Armstrong team. Team Armstrong was undefeated throughout the entirety of the season and maintained a 5-0 record. On Saturday, Team Armstrong competed in the championship game against Team Ringstaff and remained undefeated to win it all.
“I love them to death,” Coach Jamey Armstrong said.
His team works hard each and every week, and it paid off in the end.
“Every week we practice on Fridays one hour before the game,” Armstrong said. “I like doing that because the kids tend to remember things when you practice the day before the game. So, we come in on Fridays and practice for an hour, then we go and play our games on Saturdays.”
Despite finishing undefeated, Armstrong said the little league is extremely competitive. He gave his reasoning on why his team was able to stand out against all of the others.
“I think if you watch the game, they play together ball,” Armstrong said. “They distribute the ball to each other very well. They move a lot and get open.”
Armstrong is proud of his boys and is excited to see how they will compete in high school basketball later on down the road.
“I think this program will have a big effect on Calloway’s team,” Armstrong said. “This is your building blocks of the whole program. This right here is where it begins, where it starts. It all starts right here.”
Head coach for the Calloway County boys’ basketball team Brad Cleaver agreed.
“This is what you’ve got to do if you expect your guys to gel when they get to me,” Cleaver said. “It’s got to start when they are little. When you fall in love with this game of basketball it can teach you so many valuable things in life, and from the time I got here, that was going to be a key foundation for me, to build a little league program that parents can trust to know that their kids are not only going to fall in love with the game but learn how to compete.”
And as Armstrong mentioned, this little league is very competitive.
“It’s a competitive basketball league,” Cleaver said. “We want our kids to hate to lose. It’s not an every-kid-gets-a-trophy league, and that’s okay, but it’s an every-kid-is-going-to-learn league. It’s about preparing these kids for when they get to me when they get to highly competitive basketball.”
Junior Jackson Chapman knows how competitive this program is better than most. He coached a tight back-and-forth game between a four and five seed on Saturday.
“That was a big deal,” Cleaver said. “That’s what it’s about. I’ve got our kids pouring into the little kids. I teach our kids that you need to invest in someone older than you that you can trust to rely on to make good decisions in life, and you need to invest in somebody younger than you so you can help influence them and maybe be a positive impact on.”
Cleaver received an abundance of positive feedback and hopes the program will continue to expand.
“I’ve just been told the season’s too short because a lot of the folks are sad to see it go,” Cleaver said.
