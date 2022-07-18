MURRAY — Murray Country Club’s fourth annual two-person open tournament was held over the weekend, and the club renamed it the Jimmy Sullivan Open this year to honor its longtime golf pro and general manager.
Sullivan was the golf pro and general manager of the Murray Country Club for 30 years before he and his wife, Jerlene, started Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf, Driving Range and Miniature Golf. He died earlier this year on Feb. 19.
Before the tournament began, David Buckingham said he was asked to say a few words about Sullivan’s legacy. He said that although many of the club’s current members don’t remember Sullivan, the older members were very fond of him.
“He grew up in Paducah, and when Jimmy was 8 years old, he and his brother Roy would walk across the train tracks and caddy at Paxton Park for nickels and dimes,” Buckingham said. “That was in the early 1940s. Fast forward 15 years to 1956. In 1956, this club was formed and this nine-hole course was built. The club founders asked Louis Slushmeyer, who was the course manager and head maintenance man over at Paxton Park, to come over and design this front nine. He brought Jimmy with him, and together they – and, I believe, Alfred Lindsay, who many of you may remember as a longtime member of this club – the three of them and maybe one or two others designed this front nine.”
Buckingham said that in 1968, Jimmy and another club member convinced the club’s board to buy nearby property, and he then spearheaded the effort to buy the land where the back nine holes were eventually placed.
“Jimmy was a PGA professional for 62 years, and when Slushmeyer retired in in the early ‘60s, even though he had already been here at one time, they got Jimmy to come back over from Kentucky Dam Village and to be the pro and the club manager here,” Buckingham said. “And let me tell you what Jimmy did during the 30 years that he was here. First of all, he ran the pro shop. He was a club pro. He was responsible for all maintenance. He did all the maintenance, and much of the maintenance himself on all of the tractors and other equipment mowers. He was in charge of the pool. He was in charge of the clubhouse. Jimmy did everything at that time running this club. Can you imagine now, as the club has evolved having one person to do all of that? It would be impossible.”
Buckingham said Jimmy was the “heart and soul” of the Murray Country Club for 30 years, and he and Jerlene were like a second set of parents for all the kids like himself who grew up around the club, correcting “us when we needed correcting.”
Jimmy’s son, Lynn Sullivan, currently runs Sullivan’s Par 3, and hit the opening drive on Saturday in honor of his father. He told the gathered crowd that his father would be “extremely honored” to have the tournament named after him, and he said he could still feel his presence on the course now. Jimmy had dementia at the end of his life, and Lynn said that about two months before he died, he woke up early and was looking over the Sullivan’s Par 3 golf course at the moon and began reminiscing.
“He said, ‘Lynn, I wasn’t smart enough to do this,’” Lynn recalled. “It was just a big jungle at the time (the course was built), and he said, “I think that God was there helping me place the tee boxes and where the greens were going to be on the course.’”
Lynn said he similarly believed God had a guiding hand in Murray’s growth and development since its humble beginnings.
