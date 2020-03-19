MURRAY — The Murray-Calloway County Park board met on Monday night and came away with a decision that will push the start of their baseball, softball, and tee-ball leagues back due to COVID-19.
About 400 kids are currently registered to participate, and with the delay, the registration period will extend up until May 3.
A letter, which will be mailed out to each player, posted on Facebook, posted on the website, and emailed to all parents, lays out the plan for the impending season.
“Attention Parents and Guardians, we want to thank you for not only registering your child, but for your continued support and patience during these unprecedented times. With COVID-19 being easily passed from person to person we feel that it’s in the best interest of our community to postpone the start of our youth baseball, softball, and tee-ball leagues until later in the year.
At this time we are tentatively beginning our 2020 seasons with evaluations on Monday, May 4, 2020. These evaluations will be for all leagues outside of the tee-ball levels (A, AA, and AAA) and will be from May 4-8. The location and times are still being determined and will be posted as soon as possible. The drafts for each league will be conducted the following week, May 11-15. Games will begin the week of June 1, normally we strive to finish our leagues by July 4, however with everything being pushed back, we will be playing into July with the goal of each league competing their season by the beginning of August.
We understand that this can be frustrating but we feel that in order to offer youth baseball, softball, and tee-ball, that this is the best option. We again appreciate your support and understanding. If you have any questions feel free to contact Ryan Yates at RyanYates.murrayparks.org or John Gorrell at John.Gorrell@murrayparks.org. Thank you sincerely.”
The original plan had the evaluations set for March 9 and the league to start on April 20. One of the obstacles that presented itself prior to the decision was that the site for the evaluations was no longer an option. Evaluations were to be held at Murray High next week but can’t take place now with the school closed.
On top of that, if evaluations had been accomplished somehow, the draft would’ve been another thing that gave the park issues.
“We can’t do our drafts because they’re recommending no more than 10 people in a space,” Gorrell said. “So, I’m not sure how we could do all of those things on the current time-line.”
Of course, with the COVID-19 virus, things are going to remain very fluid for the coming weeks. For now, expect leagues to begin in May, but stay tuned for any and all updates regarding changes to the time-line.
